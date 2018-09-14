Audio: Angels Talking, Simon Wajcenberg

Simon Wajcenberg applies his experience of multiple successful technology and media start-ups through the venture capital company North Block.

He invests the assets of third parties into blockchain businesses and is a convincing advocate in the use of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum in the funding of start-ups. If you’re serious about raising finance for an enterprise and are driving a car as you listen to this, there is no doubt that you’re going to want to pull over to hear what Simon has to say.

‘Angels Talking’ is brought to you by the leadership and sales consultancy orlandokimber.com.