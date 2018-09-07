Audio: Angels Talking, Jake Shaw

In Episode 17 of Angels Talking, Orlando Kimber talks to Jake Shaw, who runs The Twelve Ronnies, a service that matchmakes inventors, entrepreneurs and investment.

What is compelling – at least from the view of ‘Angels Talking’ – is his proposal to use blockchain technology, smart contracts and cryptocurrencies for both funding start-ups and expediting transactions.

This episode carefully lifts the lid on a new technology of finance and begins to reveal the practical and ethical value of this digital revolution. It’s not a science lesson, nor investment or legal advice, but if you want ideas on how to exploit your IP or revolutionise your business, this is a great place to start.

