Overlooking the spectacular headland of Cape Cornwall in the far west of the county, located in the National Trust car park, just outside the village of St Just, the premises have just benefited from a complete overhaul and extension by the National Trust to provide a 120 sq ft (11.15 sq m) unit that has consent to trade as a catering outlet.

Part of the “Tin Coast” and the “Cornish Mining World Heritage Site”, the famous headland of Cape Cornwall has become renowned for the many seabirds and ocean life that thrive along this pristine stretch of coast and has become a celebrated destination for walkers, wildlife enthusiasts and artists who take advantage of the cliff walks, inspiring scenery and quality of the light.

All interested parties are invited to attend an open day, by prior appointment, on 16th August 2018 to inspect the premises. The deadline for tender submissions will be midday on 31st August 2018. Tender submissions will only be accepted by parties that pre-registered and attended the open day.

For full details or to register for the open day, please contact Tom Smith at Miller Commercial – 01872 247013