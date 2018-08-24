Audio: Angels Talking, Peter Cochrane OBE



Episode 16 of Angels Talking features Peter Cochrane OBE. Orlando Kimber first learnt of this “outstanding thinker” in 1991 when he was still head of research at BT. He’s gone on to advise international industries and governments, is a highly respected engineer and, as you’ll hear, is no slouch when it comes to investment decisions.

Perhaps most interesting is his reputation for practical forward thinking. If you want to know how to innovate successfully, this is for you.

