Audio: Angels Talking, Chris Hemmerle



Episode 15 of Angels Talking features Chris Hemmerle who, together with his father Martin, runs one of the UK’s top 10 independent electrical retailers – Woolacott’s.

Like every high street business in recent years, they’ve had to face intense competition from ecommerce, a major recession and the move to out of town retailing. They, unlike many others, continue to thrive. The key to this is the firm’s motto “Happy to be Helpful” which, as you’ll hear, extends far beyond customer care.

