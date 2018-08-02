Audio: Angels Talking, Matt Hocking

Episode 14 features Matt Hocking who runs LEAP Graphics and Design. Leap is a member of the B Corps movement, an internationally recognized organization which supports the use of business as a force for good. It’s all about becoming aware of the consequences of one’s commercial activity and the impact on the triple bottom line of people, planet and profit. Why is this important to you? Because meaningful work gives people a great reason to get out of bed in the morning and then deliver outstanding products and services.

