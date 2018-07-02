Featured

Introducing: 20/20

Based in Falmouth, 20/20 specialises in design and build for;

Signs and wayfinding

The public voice of your organisation – signage and wayfinding is how people interact with you at a fundamental, functional level. We make that interaction as easy and natural as it can be.

• Interior design and fit out

Inspiring spaces that work – nothing is done in isolation, our interior designers cover all aspects of interior architecture, spatial planning with full CAD services, interior graphics, bespoke manufacture, furniture and lighting.

• Graphic design and branding

Who you are and how you present yourself – our flair, thoroughness and flexibility enable us to bring your brand to life, across different media, and keep it fresh over time.

• Events and exhibitions

Stand out from the crowd – from simple pop up displays to bespoke exhibition stands, our flexibility and versatility, along with our creativity means we create displays as robust as they are striking.

• Visitor experience and interpretation

Invigorating, informing and inspiring your visitors – whether it’s narrative panels, interactive displays, complete fit-outs or atmospheric audio visual elements, we carefully assemble visitor experiences that are stimulating and memorable from concept to completion.

Why choose 20/20?

We are a unique company in that we encompass all the expertise for your project under one roof.

Our specialist design, manufacture and installation teams work seamlessly together so you can be sure that our design concepts are creative, realistic and delivered correctly too.

Creative thinking: Our designers at 20/20 have a unique blend of skills which cover not only interior, graphic design and brand, but full three dimensional thinking through to constructional detail.

Practical know-how: We combine high technology with traditional skills in our digital print studio and workshop, while our accredited and experienced installation specialists are experts at bringing designs to life.

Contact us:

www.2020projects.co.uk

info@2020projects.co.uk

01326 372520