Wood Paper Scissors is the creation of designer/maker husband and wife team, Lindsay and Tony Day. Yin and yang in every sense of the term, their skills and expertise exist in perfect harmony; collaboratively creating artisanal items that are as fun, quirky and playful as they are

This dynamic duo were successful makers in their own right before coming together to form Wood Paper Scissors. After graduating with a degree in graphic design, Lindsay ran her own design and embroidery business, Evajeanie (and the sewing machine), winning the Prince’s Trust ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’ award in 2006, as well as receiving many other accolades from the likes of notonthehighstreet.com.

After giving birth to the couple’s daughter, Eva, being self-employed gave Lindsay the flexibility she desired to be a happy, working mum. She notes: “Having a baby inspired me to pursue more creative and colourful things, and I was lucky enough to be able to balance my dreams with being a new mum.”

Tony started his career as a talented joiner, later becoming the foreman of that business, while running his own company, Square Pear Furniture, alongside.

Serendipity intervened one day and gave himthe nudge he needed to take the plunge and

start completely working for himself, alongside his wife. “We really hit the ground running,” he recalls. “Any initial reservations I had quickly disappeared, as the orders started to grow

each day. It was a great feeling that’s only got stronger as time has gone on. We really are

living the good life.”

“Working from their studio-come-workshop in the Cornish countryside, their range is inspired by the Hygge ethos of enjoying life’s simplepleasures in comfort and cosiness. Lindsay and Tony went in search of their own version of Hygge, and discovered ‘klys’, the Cornish word for cosy. Inspired by their beautiful surroundings, Lindsay and Tony craft products that bring a little klys (and bliss) into life, most notably in their ‘klys collection’.

“We’re the ultimate champions of the slow movement; of living in the present and enjoying

life’s simple pleasures with the people we love most. Our products encourage people to do

the same, creating cosy, klysful moments in the lives and homes of others.”

Inspired by the sunshine yellows and storm blue seas of the Cornish coast, their products

are made with high quality, locally and ethically sourced materials, meaning they’re made

to love and last. Each item is crafted to help celebrate the klysful moments in life, best

shared with family and friends. From brilliant biscuit boards to personalised creations to be

cherished forever; there’s something special to raise a smile in us all. Celebrating all of life’s moments; carved in Cornwall, for you.

www.woodpaperscissors.com