Audio: Angels Talking, Robert Salvoni

Episode 12 of Angels Talking features Robert Salvoni, who works as a non-executive director and chairman.

Even if you’re not leading a company, you can still have a powerful influence. If you’re able to spot an opportunity and can create a reasonable plan for development based on this, doors will open for you. Robert also talks about the relative importance of goals and planning, as well as the establishment of a system for success and the role of those chosen to advise you.

Angels Talking is brought to you by the leadership and sales consultancy www.orlandokimber.com