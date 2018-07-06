Audio: Angels Talking, Rob Love



Episode 10 of Angels Talking features Rob Love, chairman of the online platform Crowdfunder, which over the past four years has helped businesses, charities and social enterprises to raise over £55 million.

If you’ve got an idea for your own business or have a new product that you want to sell, are involved in cause that means a lot to you, or can simply just see a better way of doing something, listen up and ask yourself: “why wouldn’t I work with the Crowd?”.

It’s a system that delivers more than cash, as it helps to prove the usefulness of ideas and builds active communities of interest around a project.

