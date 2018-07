Episode 11 of Angels Talking features Leon Sargeant, who manages a branch of Handelsbanken, one of Sweden’s top 10 companies.

The bank has delivered over 15% return on equity per year in the past 46 years, including the crash of 2008/9. There are ideas here that we can all learn from, whatever the scale of our operations.

Angels Talking’ is brought to you by the leadership and sales consultancy orlandokimber.com