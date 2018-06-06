Business name: Sames + Littlejohns

Office location: Falmouth

When was the business founded: 2006

How many employees: 3

Business Cornwall: How is the business best described?

We’re an ambitious creative design studio that helps equally ambitious clients to create, develop and reinvigorate their brands and communications.

Business Cornwall: Why was the business founded?

Having met and graduated from Falmouth College of Arts in 2000, and then enjoying 5 years working for highly reputable design studios within Cornwall and London, we took time out to go travelling so to reflect on what our next move was going to be. With the decision made to relocate homeward bound to Cornwall we felt that the only ‘step up’ in our careers would be to establish our own design studio.

Business Cornwall: How does the business compare to competitors in the industry?

In all honesty we don’t really afford too much time to look at (or measure ourselves against) the competition. We don’t feel that we’re well placed to explain what makes us better – as we really don’t know how other design studios interact with clients, approach problems, manage projects, or of the impact their work has…

All we do know is that very soon after engaging with a new client, we’re told that our enthusiasm, approach to task and end results outshine their previous experiences! We’ve been going for around 12 years and have clients that have been with us since the start, so we must be doing something right.

Business Cornwall: What are the business’s plans both short-term and long-term?

Short term: To continue to attract the types of clients whom value design and are willing to invest in it, and recognise that we can help to bring about positive change.

Long term: to maintain the level of service that has rewarded us with the reputation of being trusted partners; actively sharing in our experience and creativity to help our clients overcome challenging problems and to capitalise upon exciting opportunities.

Business Cornwall: How does the business define success?

Our business success is made up of not just one thing, but many. For us success is; being able to walk to work after dropping the children off at school; having a studio in the heart of Falmouth town; attracting ambitious clients who want to do things differently; being trusted to explore ideas that challenge the standard convention; being able to work with talented people who inspire and empower our work; and hearing people remark on how much they enjoy working with us, and the positive impact our work is having.