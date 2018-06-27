Event: Print Power

St Austell Printing Company and Business Cornwall magazine have announced their first ever Print Power event, which takes place on July 20 at St Austell Conference Centre.

The half-day event will feature presentations and workshops full of useful advice and tips to help you make sure your printed marketing is engaging, cost-effective and as sustainable as it can be.

The free-to-attend event will feature a range of leading experts in the printing and publication industry sharing their knowledge, plus the chance to witness the story of print first-hand with a tour of the impressive St Austell Printing Company factory.

Lunch also included!

