Audio: Angels Talking – Paul Trudgian

Episode 8 of Angels Talking features Paul Trudgian of Fish for Thought, which supplies both restaurants and retail customers with fresh, local seafood.

The company is a little over ten years old but has all the energy of a start-up. One hallmark of this is the sense of constant discovery that arises from its commitment to sustainability. For Paul, this is an ever-increasing target that must be met. It’s non-negotiable.

