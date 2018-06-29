Audio: Angels Talking – Michael Brown



If you employ people in any capacity, you must listen to this podcast as it will reveal truths that have to be faced if you want to transform your business. If you work as an employee, you must listen to this podcast; your sanity and happiness depend on it.

Episode 9 features Michael Brown, who for the last 20 years has conducted training in business skills and leadership worldwide and operates under the company name Real Learning, for a Change.

In those two decades, Michael has worked with over 10,000 people and in both this interview and a new book to be released in July, you’ll hear a lot more from them.

‘Angels Talking’ is brought to you by Orlando Kimber the leadership and change management consultancy. Contact Orlando on mail@orlandokimber.com