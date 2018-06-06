Audio: Angels Talking – Bob Lindo



Episode 6 of Angels Talking features the remarkable Bob Lindo. Bob is the man behind the Camel Valley vineyard, which he started together with his wife Annie in 1989.

Together they have blazed a trail for English wine, winning international prizes including Platinum – 97 points – at the recent Decanter World Wine awards.

He tells his remarkable story and gives powerful, down to earth advice, for any aspiring entrepreneur.

