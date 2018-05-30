Audio: Angels Talking – Rob Misselbrook

Episode 5 of Angels Talking features Rob Misselbrook of Mylor Ventures, a business which ensures that companies are investment-ready before plugging them into finance from VCs, angels etc.

Misselbrook gives clear instructions on the importance of good preparation and the specific areas that any business, large or small, must master to successfully attract high quality investment.

