Episode three of Angels Talking with Orlando Kimber features Kim Conchie, chief executive of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.

If you read between the lines, this is a really interesting case study of how a clearly defined and well communicated set of values and roles help an organisation to thrive.

While the podcast touches on the benefits of joining the chamber, Conchie also explores the present challenge we all face of how to keep business rates at reasonable levels in the years ahead.