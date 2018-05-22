Audio: Angels Talking – Giles Cross



In episode 4 of Angels Talking, Orlando Kimber talks to Giles Cross, CEO of the peer to peer business moneylender Folk2Folk.

This unusual business, founded by two Cornish solicitors, is carving a place for itself among both lenders and borrowers. Cross talks freely about the provenance, the stewardship and the responsibilities of the business, as well as the key to making it all work – relationships.

