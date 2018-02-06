Featured

Introducing…

Business name: Corbeau Consulting Ltd

Office location: TIC, Penryn

When was the business founded: Autumn 2016

How many employees: 1

Business Cornwall: How would you best describe the business?

Corbeau Consulting Ltd is a Cornish based recruitment specialist that delivers a middle and senior level recruitment service to South West based businesses. We specialise in sourcing and supplying exceptional candidates across a range of professional disciplines including:

Senior Finance

Purchasing & Procurement

Sales & Marketing

Production Management

Human Resources

Customer Services

We also offer a recruitment service to the hospitality sector specialising in:

Executive Head Chefs

Head Chefs

Head Pastry Chefs

Sous Chefs

General Managers (Hotel & Restaurant)

Restaurant Managers

Front of House Managers

Business Cornwall: Why was the business founded?

The business was founded out of a desire to use over 20 years recruitment experience in a region that has traditionally struggled to attract talented candidates. We want to bring the best of modern recruitment technology and search techniques to local businesses.

Business Cornwall: How does the business compare to competitors in the industry?

With over 20 years’ experience within senior level recruitment Michael Danes has been actively involved in recruiting highly qualified senior management and executive level professionals for businesses varying in size from SMEs to Blue Chip across a broad range of sectors including:

Financial Services

Food & Drink

Hospitality

Automotive, Manufacturing & Engineering

Construction, Engineering & Infrastructure

Media & Entertainment

Leisure

In an industry characterised by high staff attrition, this level of experience is rare. Having owned and managed his own businesses, Michael also has an appreciation of the challenges faced by companies and is able to bring this experience to bear in helping to define roles and requirements to ensure businesses have the right people who can deliver now and as the business develops.

In addition to a strong local network, we are also able to draw upon strong relationships with recruitment businesses based across the UK.

Business Cornwall: What are the business’s plans both short-term and long-term?

In the short term we would like to consolidate our position as the trusted recruitment partner for aspirational Cornish businesses whose biggest challenge is knowing how to access the wealth of talent available across the UK.

Our long term plan is to grow our business to a team of 5-7 staff and offer a rewarding and challenging career in recruitment for individuals who are passionate about Cornwall and helping businesses to grow and develop through our ability to supply exceptional candidates.

Business Cornwall: How does the business define success?

Success is multi-layered. At a basic level it may represent finding an appropriate candidate for a business that has traditionally struggled to recruit or finding a candidate their dream job. At its most advanced level it is about developing a partnership with a business where they know they can trust you implicitly to find the right people and where we can feel that we are making a positive contribution to the success and growth of their business.