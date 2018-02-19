Business Cornwall has been finding out more about Cornwall’s first ever professional cycling team and how there is opportunities for businesses to help secure its future:

Introducing… Saint Piran

Business name: Saint Piran.

Office location: Old Conns Works, Bissoe.

When was the business founded: 2015.

How many employees: 10 Riders.

Business Cornwall: How would you best describe the business?

Saint Piran is Cornwall’s first professional cycling team. They personify Cornish sporting excellence and will be showcasing this across the UK and internationally. The majority of the team riders are Cornwall born, they are extremely proud of their Cornish roots and the opportunity to develop their own careers whilst demonstrating the talent that is within Cornwall.

Business Cornwall: Why was the business founded?

Saint Piran was founded to provide a platform for Cornish cyclists to enable them to showcase their talents alongside other professional cycling teams. Our passion is developing a Cornish Elite Cycling Team, developing raw talent on and off the bike, creating well-rounded athletes and establishing foundations for a career in professional cycling.

Business Cornwall: How does the business compare to competitors in the industry?

Saint Piran is quite unique. The commitment to develop Cornish riders will give younger cyclists something to aspire to. By working with other cyclists, the team are giving back to their Cornish community. The team also would like to get the backing of Cornwall, they have linked up with the Cornish tourism board with the aim to help globalise excellent Cornish brands.

Business Cornwall: What are the business’s plans both short-term and long-term?

In 2019 Saint Piran will apply for a UCI continental license, making them the first ever professional Cornish cycling team. Within 5 years Saint Piran are aiming for UCI Pro Continental status, enabling the team to compete in the biggest races all over the world, such as the Tour De France.

Business Cornwall: How does the business define success?

Saint Piran is the mark (marque) of success, we are delighted to introduce our official partner Visit Cornwall and the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce who see the team as a vehicle to promote excellence in Cornwall.

A highly exciting endeavour that your business could be a part of:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saintpirancycling/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saintpiran/?hl=en

Website: https://saintpiranprocycling.com/

Crowd funding: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/saintpiran