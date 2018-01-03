British office workers have hit the ground running in 2018 as they continue to think outside the box.

That’s according to a new survey from online retailer, Kit Out My Office, which has compiled its annual list of the most annoying office phrases that it believes should be stamped out as part of our New Year’s resolutions.

The most irritating office phrases for 2018 are –

Think outside the box Hit the ground running Do more with less Can I borrow you for a second? Amazeballs

2017’s most annoying office phrases were –

Think outside the box It’s not rocket science Amazeballs Going forward Can I borrow you for a second?

To produce the list, Kit Out My Office asked 2,519 office workers across the UK in November 2017 to vote for terms and office jargon they hate the most.

At the opposite end of the spectrum lays ‘it is what it is’, which apparently is the least annoying phrase used, with nobody stating that it was irritating or overused.

Perhaps most surprisingly, the cringe worthy ‘cool beans’ also appears in that list.

Phrases that are least likely to annoy your colleagues –

It is what it is Best-practice No brainer Cool beans Move the goalposts

Gareth Jones, the person responsible for the survey at Kit Out My Office, said: “We honestly hoped to see a little more variety versus last year, as we hoped people would start cutting out annoying office phrases. However, they’re still being used widely, which provides us with a reason for continuing to undertake the survey.”