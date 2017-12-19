Strategy: Planning for success

Benbole Management director, Richard Trant, has some end of year housekeeping tips.

We all recognise that there is a need for careful strategic planning and regular reviewing of our systems. However, for many small businesses, those who are best suited to drive this activity have their hands full with the day-to-day graft of delivering a product or range of services. But having a plan provides a target; it allows good prioritisation of effort and resource and shows that the organisation knows where it wants to be in the short, medium and long term.

At Benbole we aim to enable these key elements of management. We hope to provide clients with a straight-talking sounding board when they are developing strategic ideas and articulating these in achievable parameters. We will always try to answer the exam question rather than offer a templated solution.

We know management teams face a huge number of conflicting priorities and it’s the bottom line that dictates how these stack up. Nonetheless, management tools such as sound planning, the reviewing of operational effort and where resources are used must be part of this equation.

Businesses understand this but often don’t have the capacity to give them the time they need; Benbole strives to fill this gap with a business specific bespoke service that will answer the question with bespoke solutions.

Contact

T: 01208 368965

www.benbole.co.uk