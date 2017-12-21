Featured

Fed up of the 9-5? Want a better work-life balance? Why not let 2018 be the year you become your own boss

Outset Cornwall, the region’s leading business startup experts have helped hundreds of people start and grow their own businesses through their programme of fully funded start-up support. Could you be another of Outset’s success stories in 2018? Taking the leap into self-employment can seem daunting, but hearing the varied reasons other people have chosen to set up their own enterprise with Outset’s help can be encouraging and inspiring.

Many people emphasis the greater flexibility in working patterns that allow them more time to balance their work with other important elements of their lives. Illustrator and designer Alison Bick began her own design business following a desire for a career change. Alison, who lives in Newquay, says: “Starting my own business has given me so much flexibility and allowed me to build a connection with others going through the same process.”

Being your own boss and making your own decisions is also important to Outset clients, as Truro-based Paul Nuttall shared. “I wanted to choose working hours that suited my family life, and this has given me a great sense of achievement,” he says.

Paul, who was forced to give up work to care for his wife Ali, set up Paul’s Odd Jobs to offer a handyman service to people living in his local community.

“My drive for going it alone was to help others like myself who find it hard to afford the high costs charged by many big companies,” he said.

For many, turning a passion into a career would be a dream come true. And that is just what Steve Coonick of Wadebridge has done thanks to Outset’s support. Steve’s passion for design and the desire to make physical objects that people can enjoy was the inspiration for setting up KOOS Furniture.

Master cabinet maker Steve designs and creates bespoke and custom fine furniture from sustainably sourced hardwoods. “My best business decision by far was to contact Outset,” he says. “They have helped me with business advice from accounting to web design

and everything in between.

” So, whatever your circumstances and your reasons for wanting to make a life change, why not make 2018 the year you finally go from employee to employer and turn that business idea into reality.

Get in touch with the business start-up experts at Outset Cornwall and be one of their client success stories in 2018.

Outset Cornwall, which has been funded by the European Regional Development Fund, DCH and the Outset Foundation provides tailor-made fully funded business start-up support, helping individuals to further explore their business idea through its informal information sessions and workshops.