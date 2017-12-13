At Truro and Penwith College we strive to support growth and opportunity in Cornwall by continuously building successful, long-term relationships with local businesses. We have the pleasure of working with a large number of local employers, supporting them to upskill their current employees and grow their future workforce.

Our business partners have an active involvement in designing course content through our ‘Employer Skills Groups’ to ensure courses have a positive and practical impact in the workplace. Training packages are designed to support business goals, are fully bespoke and are not limited, ‘off-the-shelf’ courses. An example of this is our partnership with St Austell Brewery where we recently developed a training course focusing on the history of their business to enhance customer service (the full story can be found on the news section of our website).

We have the pleasure of working closely with SMEs across Cornwall. Uneeka, an independent lifestyle and furniture business based in Truro, is a fantastic example of this. Uneeka has taken advantage of the College’s Apprenticeship programme to grow their own local talent, as well as a range of business qualifications to support the business. Most recently 12 members of staff completed their Level 2 Retail Skills Award, providing the team with vital skills such as managing customer relationships, maximising sales and visual merchandising.

In an effort to provide valued support to local employers, and to help the College build positive relationships with Cornish employers, we have recently launched a new ‘Business Toolkit’ initiative. Business Development Advisors (BDAs) have been attending local businesses with toolkits containing advice and guidance on employee development and financial support for a variety of training programmes in the form of discount vouchers.

Employers in need of training support or advice can arrange a consultation with one of the College’s BDAs, to do so contact the team on 01872 242711 or email business@truro-penwith.ac.uk