The festive season at The Greenbank Hotel in Falmouth is always a treat to savour. Celebrate the traditions with friends and family, and let our skilled team look after you. Whether it’s a laid back lunch or lively party, we have Christmas covered.

Christmas parties

The perfect way to celebrate with friends, colleagues or family, enjoy a delicious three course meal and music from our resident DJ in our Riverbank Suite. We welcome parties of any number, up to 110. So whether there’s just the two of you or you’ve got the whole office to entertain – we’d love to see you.

This year we are introducing exclusive hire of the Water’s Edge restaurant and lounge bar. The rates are the same as The Riverbank parties, to include live jazz or a DJ. A minimum of 60 guests is required for this area.

We also offer sole use on all nights in December (a minimum of 90 people on weekends.) Bespoke packages and other dates available – just get in touch and we’ll do the rest.

Party night prices are from £32.95 per person and special accommodation rates are available from £60 per room. Party nights run from 23rd November – 27th January. Please call 01326 312440 for availability.

Christmas lunches

Join us for a long lazy lunch as we revel in the traditions of the festive period. Expect pigs in blankets, perfect parfait and Christmas pudding in a menu that is mouth-watering, heart-warming and belly-filling.

Lunch is served in our two AA rosette-worthy, award-winning Water’s Edge restaurant and is available every day throughout December.

We’ll also have a special Christmas cocktail list and our festive afternoon tea for those looking to linger longer after lunch.

Festive lunches are £25 for three courses and can be booked by calling 01326 312440.

The menu

STARTERS

Roasted butternut squash soup, winter spices, toasted coconut

Cocktail of prawns, smoked salmon, fresh dill, bloody Mary sauce, lemon

Tian of chicken and smoked bacon, cucumber wafers, winter salad, pesto

Pearl barley and winter vegetable risotto, crumbed goat’s cheese, pea shoots

MAINS

Smoked bacon wrapped butter roasted turkey crown, goose fat roast potatoes, pigs in blankets, cranberry citrus stuffing, roast pan gravy

Baked fillet of hake, garlic and lemon roast new potatoes, baby onions, citrus and caper salsa verde

Slow cooked beef brisket, chorizo, horseradish and parsley mash, port wine jus

Fresh tomato, fennel and roasted shallot tarte tatin, spiced vegetable crisps, cresses, red wine jus

(all mains served with winter greens, honey roasted root vegetables and beets)

DESSERTS

Christmas pudding, crème anglaise, Christmas pudding ice cream

Chocolate orange torte, blood orange sorbet, spiced berry coulis

Banoffe and pecan tarte, sea salt caramel

Strawberry Eton mess, crushed meringue, white chocolate cream, mead liqueur