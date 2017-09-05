Promotional

Study business at a Top 10 University in Cornwall

BSc Business is a unique programme offered by the University of Exeter Business School at the Penryn Campus. Underpinned by an ethos of ethics and sustainability, students will benefit from extensive integrated work placements throughout the three years of study, as well as the opportunity to study abroad or undertake a year’s work placement in the third year. The programme is designed to address the challenges of growing businesses in an interconnected, climate-changing world, a world where customers and employees increasingly demand socially responsible business models. Sustainability and social responsibility have moved from the margins to centre stage for the majority of businesses. Why? Because in a transparent, digital economy, brand reputation is an organisation’s most important asset. Leading companies, large and small, know that their reputation now depends on them being at the forefront in developing, implementing and communicating innovative strategies in sustainability and social responsibility.

Our curriculum is made up of a compulsory core together with specialist subjects, allowing you to choose modules that most interest you. Over the three year BSc Business programme you will study all the subjects necessary to give you a classic Business degree.

The BSc Business programme will prepare you for a professional career in a wide range of sectors including e-commerce, marketing, manufacturing and/or wholesale, management relations, consultancy or social enterprise. A degree in a business-related subject will also help you develop a wide range of employable skills such as analytical problem solving, team working, research, and organising and communicating information.

Scholarships available for 2018 entry

We are pleased to offer a number of £2,000 scholarships which will be awarded to ambitious students who commence study on the University of Exeter Business School’s BSc Business programme at the Penryn Campus, Cornwall in September 2018.

Find out more at our Open Day – Saturday 23rd September

Come along to our Open Day on Saturday 23rd September to find out more about our BSc Business programme, meet academics, current students and staff.

