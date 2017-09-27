Featured

Celebrate in style with your colleagues or friends this festive season at St Moritz on the north coast of Cornwall. Set within a secluded corner, St Moritz creates the ultimate festive feel-good atmosphere with views across the stunning Camel Estuary and Atlantic Ocean. There are 3 celebratory options to choose from; Dance the night away on one of their Christmas Party Nights, enjoy a Christmas lunch with friends and family in the Sea Side restaurant, or dig into a Festive Afternoon Tea in the super stylish Champagne Bar before a lazy Cowshed spa session.

Christmas Party Nights

Join us with your friends and family, colleagues or clients and add a slice of Cornwall coastal luxury to your Christmas party. You’ll be welcomed with a glass of fizz before indulging in a 3-course dinner of local gourmet food, rounded off with a DJ and dancing ‘til late. £85 per person with a night’s accommodation included, or £40 per person for the party-only package.

Christmas Lunches

What better way to enjoy the coming festive season than with a sea view lunch in Cornwall with family, friends or colleagues? Hosted within our relaxed and modern Sea Side restaurant our Festive lunches will be served everyday throughout December from £15 per person.

Festive Afternoon Teas

Expect festive fine cakes, finger sandwiches, and homemade warm scones with the all-important clotted cream and jam. Complement it with your choice of specialty tea, or, if you’re feeling indulgent, a glass of champagne. Available everyday throughout December from £24 per person.

St Moritz is the destination to kick off your festive season in style. For more information check out their dedicated festive website: http://festive.stmoritzhotel.co.uk/parties