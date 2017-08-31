WISKA’s latest product (The TKS 32) has been selected as a finalist for this year’s Electrical Industry Awards 2017.

The Electrical Industry Awards is an annual awards ceremony organised by Electrical Times Magazine, celebrating excellence and product innovation within the electrical industry. The TKS 32 has been selected for Residential/ Domestic Product of the Year 2017.

The TKS 32 is a new and innovative solution to the conventional cable gland. It is a membrane with four entries offering IP66 protection and cable retention for quick and easy installation.

The awards take place on Thursday, October 26 at The Royal Garden Hotel, London.

About WISKA

WISKA is the market leader in the manufacture and supply of an innovative and quality range of cable entry systems, junction boxes and gel jointing products. WISKA was founded in Hamburg in 1919, and has been trading in the UK since 2000. WISKA operates its own research and development facilities and production plants in Germany, ensuring all products meet the highest standards in excellence. WISKA prides itself on offering quality solutions with friendly helpful service. WISKA UK is based in St Columb.