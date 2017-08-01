THERE IS MORE TO BEDRUTHAN THAN MEETS THE EYE. AS WELL AS A UNIQUE COLLECTION OF MEETING PLACES WITHIN THE HOTEL OFFERING COSY, INTIMATE SPACES, BEDRUTHAN HAS A SELF-CONTAINED VENUE WITH A BAR AND BALCONY OVERLOOKING BEAUTIFUL MAWGAN PORTH BEACH – OFFERING SPACES FOR ANY AND EVERY OCCASION.

The main Venue can be divided into different spaces to seat one to 150 people, with smaller, more informal rooms dotted about the hotel – from a sea view bar terrace to a garden room and lounge – to suit a whole host of events. Past events have included week long medical conferences, art and design exhibitions and even a fashion show!

Based on the cliffs on the stunning north Cornish coast, each of the spaces host spectacular sea views. And with the extensive Bedruthan gardens and the cliff path only a short stroll away – there are plenty of opportunities to get some fresh air during your business meeting.

The hotel is just a five minutes’ drive from Newquay Airport and 25 minutes from Bodmin train station making it really well connected to major transport routes. There are also complimentary car parking spaces and up to date electric charge points at the hotel.

The delegate rates include room hire, access to projection equipment and screens, WiFi throughout the hotel and a choice of refreshments: fresh tea and coffee, homemade biscuits and cakes, wholesome salads, savouries and hot lunch options. Even breakfast for early morning meetings.

The hotel is committed to being as sustainable as possible to protect its local natural environment engaging in a number of sustainability initiatives from green roofs to using renewable energy sources.

If you’re looking to stay the night and make the most of Bedruthan’s facilities during your visit, they offer competitive corporate room rates guaranteed to beat comparison websites. All rates include hearty Cornish breakfasts in the restaurant and unlimited time in the sea view spa.

SOMETHING A LITTLE DIFFERENT…

Looking for a teambuilding experience? There is a dedicated craft room with pottery kiln, a teaching kitchen, surf school and yoga instructors on site. Plus the hotel has an array of contacts with local foodie, adventure and nature experience providers so Bedruthan can offer a variety of activities for a really unique experience

CHRISTMAS PARTIES

Celebrate the festive season with a Bedruthan Christmas Feast, offering you and your guests an evening of rustic elegance, magical atmosphere and fabulous food. Private parties are offered for small, medium and large groups, as well as the opportunity to join a larger festive celebration. Bedruthan feasts include live music, welcome drinks, three-course feasting menus, tea and coffee. There are also exclusive room rates available, so you can really make a night of it and enjoy a Cornish breakfast and reviving spa experience the following day.

BUSINESS CLUB

Join the Business Club where members receive exclusive discounts and event invitations throughout the year. www.bedruthan.com/business-cornwall

FREE COFFEE

Come and have a tour of Bedruthan hotel and enjoy a complimentary tea or coffee. Simply fill out the online form to receive your voucher. www.bedruthan.com/business-cornwall

Not just a conference centre…

• A choice of meeting rooms and break-out spaces

• 100 beautiful bedrooms for overnight stays

• Two restaurants, a cocktail bar, shop and gallery

• Spa facilities, indoor and outdoor pool and gym • Outdoor spaces to explore

• Fire pit to enjoy the sunsets

CONTACT

Call the friendly events team to arrange a tour of the stunning hotel and its meeting spaces and discuss your requirements.

www.bedruthan.com/businesscornwall

events@bedruthan.com 01637 861 227