King’s Service Centre

King’s Service Centre is home to an innovative, forward thinking technology team which supports the services of King’s College London, a global top 25 university.

Our Service Centre brings modern, high skilled IT career opportunities to Cornwall; building success through the ongoing recruitment of local talent, as well as investing in the training and development of staff and creating graduate and apprenticeship opportunities. As part of King’s IT, we are growing a team of trusted specialists who enable the world-renowned researchers and academics of King’s in their work, and support students in their university life.

King’s has been making the world a better place for almost 200 years. Since 1829 the King’s community has contributed widely to society, leading thought, science and civic affairs. King’s Service Centre, established in 2015, is committed to playing its part in both the life of King’s and the local community in Cornwall.

Our teams in Cornwall include;

Enterprise Service Desk

Platforms

Infrastructure

Test & Quality Assurance

Service Management

Governance

Security

Our specialist support ensures King’s can deliver its growth strategy and remain one of the world’s leading education institutions.

We are also playing our part in developing the Digital and IT future here in Cornwall. We are working with Cornwall College, local schools and businesses to make it an exciting, progressive and collaborative experience, offering personal and professional growth to local talent.