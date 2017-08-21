Acorn Blue raises £5k for RNLI

Property developer Acorn Blue has raised £5k for its local RNLI lifeboat station in Newquay.

The developer organised a number of fundraising events after adopting the RNLI as its chosen charity.

“With our Newquay office located moments from Fistral Beach and many of our developments within close proximity of beaches, we see first-hand the important work of the RNLI. This year Acorn Property Group decided to support the RNLI and our regional offices have been taking part in various fundraising activities to raise funds,” commented Nicola Markham, group sales director.

Staff from the Newquay office held a charity golf tournament at Truro golf course earlier this year, with teams from across the Cornish construction industry taking part. Generous donations and a successful raffle held at the 19th hole helped boost the final total.

Acorn held a gruelling cross-county bike ride in partnership with architects Stride Treglown, with dozens of riders taking in the stunning Cornish countryside as they cycled from Cardinham Woods to picturesque Looe, helping to raise vital funds along the way.

“We had a fantastic time at both of our events, and would like to thank all the companies who dug deep with donations and got involved with the events. We’re thrilled to have succeeded is raising £5000 for the RNLI, many of our staff and purchasers are surfers or sailors and so supporting the RNLI is really close to all our hearts.”

Andy Hobkinson, volunteer press officer at the Newquay station, said: “The whole team at Newquay lifeboat station are very grateful for the generous support we have received from Acorn Blue. As a charity, the RNLI relies on the generosity of our supporters to save lives at sea, and within a few hours of receiving this kind donation, our lifeboat volunteers were called away from the Lifeboat Day demonstrations to investigate a 999 call, which thankfully turned out to be a well-intentioned false alarm. Acorn Blue’s support will help the RNLI provide our volunteers with the best kit & training, so that they can continue to respond to calls for help 24-hours-a-day.”