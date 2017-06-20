To business and beyond

Budding businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs are being given the opportunity to flex their business expertise thanks to a new university level course that has come to Cornwall.

The BA (Hons) Business, Enterprise and Leadership degree has been designed to help students develop their own business ideas and products, supported by experienced staff who will teach them how to run their business.

The degree, being taught at Truro and Penwith College’s university centre, includes a 40 credit ‘Entrepreneurship in Practice’ module, which gives students an opportunity to run their own limited company and to develop practical business management skills.

“We are very excited to be offering a forward thinking and innovative degree course to support current students and those wanting to return to higher education,” said business lecturer Richard Taite. “The Business, Enterprise and Leadership degree will equip graduates with the skills and experience to add value to the local workforce, or enable them to start a business venture of their own.”

The one-year top-up degree has been designed to complement existing business courses offered at the college such as the FdA/HNC Business and FdSc Law. However, the course is also available to any student who has already achieved a foundation degree or equivalent, alongside their application and interview.

Higher education programme team leader, Andrew Smart, said the new course was great for helping to boost Cornwall’s growing entrepreneurial sector.

“The new course is a fantastic opportunity for students and returning learners with a business background wanting to learn how to set up their own business and need the support in doing so,” he said.

Other modules covered by the course include strategic management and leadership, digital marketing, occupational psychology and globalisation and international management. This in whole allows students to spend the year setting up a business as well as marketing, financing and developing a product.

To find out more about the new course and other business qualifications, please visit the website: www.truro-penwith.ac.uk/uni