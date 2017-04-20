FEATURED POST



Visit Cornwall members in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly can now benefit from tailored business support and access to finance.

Through the government’s Start Up Loans scheme, Truro- based SWIG Finance offer loans and free support to business owners who have been trading for up to two years. The scheme can also help finance business acquisitions.

Visit Cornwall members Paul and Elise Harwood of The Fish House at Fistral have been helped by the scheme. Having extensive experience as the Head Chef at Rick Steins Café in Padstow as well as Assistant Executive Chef at the Seafood Restaurant Group, Paul decided to launch his own restaurant in 2014, focusing on local, fresh produce.

SWIG Finance assisted with the initial investment needed to launch the business, as well as providing advice and mentoring through business mentor, Graham Ashton.

Paul says: “Graham was a massive help from the start. He mentored me through the nervy position of taking a business loan to getting me to believe in myself to convert an empty shell into my own fish restaurant in my home town of Newquay.

“Without the support of a scheme offering support and mentoring I wouldn’t have been able to launch the business and have the success that we’ve seen.”

Following a highly successful first year trading, The Fish House was awarded with the Start Up Loans Business of the Year Award 2015. The Start Up Loans Company was impressed by the excellent reviews the Fish House had received, as well as its success in standing out in a crowded restaurant market.

SWIG Finance can also support established companies which are adding value to the local economy.

To find out more:

Visit: www.swigfinance.co.uk/funds-available

Call: 01872 223 883

Email: info@swigfinance.co.uk