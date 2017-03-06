Olivia Harriss, Operations Manager at Made for Life by Spiezia Organics, chooses Nationwide Print in St Austell to fulfil the skincare company’s printing needs; it’s a partnership built on environmental principles as well as good business sense.

Can you give us an idea of what your Nationwide Print order book looks like?

We order a very diverse selection of printed material from Nationwide. There are some long-run jobs, such as our prescription cards (treatment information) and point of sale material – which are uniform and distributed at our Spas across the UK. Then there are treatment menus, which are specific to each spa, and training manuals for our new therapists; these require smaller, bespoke print runs. We also use Nationwide for specialist jobs; these could be anything from the tiny inserts in sample product packaging, to very large banners for use at trade events such as Professional Beauty.

What do you most value in a printer?

Customer service is incredibly important, and Nationwide Print offers the best customer care of any printer that we have come across.

We also value the fact that they are a fellow Cornish enterprise – we work in partnership with as many Cornish businesses as possible in order to nurture that positive feedback loop.

Finally, Nationwide Print shares our commitment to the environment. Sustainability is a founding principle of Made for Life by Spiezia Organics and Nationwide’s investment in renewables, energy saving and clean technology – as well as their Forestry Stewardship Council accreditation – helps us to minimise our impact on the world we live in.

Are there specific benefits of using a local SME rather than a larger printing company based outside Cornwall?

Nationwide is able to turn things around quickly for us when time is tight. For example, today the MD Julian Hocking delivered several large banners for an event himself. They look fantastic, were produced very quickly, and delivered to our door in pristine condition. Working with a company who will go the extra mile makes life so much easier, especially when your business is expanding quickly.

Having a face-to-face relationship with a local company establishes a level of understanding that you don’t get from a remote national corporation. It’s easy to pick up the phone to Julian and his team, and any issues can be quickly resolved.

How have your printing needs changed in the last 5-10 years?

Quantity and quality: the growth of the business has meant that we need a lot more material, and our reputation as an industry-leader means that all our marketing material must be of the highest quality.

For example, our Cancer Touch Training Course, which trains therapists to work with cancer patients, has been hugely successful – training packs and course information are sent out to new accounts every week. This, and all our other printed collateral, shapes the way that our partners, clients and staff perceive the business, so it’s very important that we get it right. That’s why we use Nationwide Print whenever we can!

We don’t print things for the sake of it – our eco-values (and our bottom line) don’t allow it. However print is still pivotal in our marketing strategy, and runs on an equal footing to digital in the marketing mix. There is something about having a beautifully designed and printed spa brochure in your hand when you are booking a special treatment – it’s intrinsic to the whole experience.

Would you recommend Nationwide Print’s services?

Yes, we very often do! They make the process of ordering print so much easier. The proofing procedure is smooth and quick, they are reliable in their quality and service, and forward-thinking in their approach to technology and the environment. We really enjoy working with Julian and his team; we are both proud Cornwall-based businesses, with strong eco-values and professional, innovative approaches – I think we will go far together!