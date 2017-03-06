Business School’s ‘name to watch’

The University of Exeter Business School employability expert named as one of '30 under 30' to watch in Cornwall

A University of Exeter Business School employability expert helping students to make their mark in Cornish companies has been named as one of the most talented people aged under 30 in the county.

Employability Adviser, Samantha Rule who works on the University of Exeter’s Penryn Campus, has been ranked as one of the most passionate corporate entrepreneurs in the Duchy and a “name to watch”. Sam is one of the winners of Cornwall’s first ever 30 Under 30 Awards, run by Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.

Sam has been instrumental in successfully securing work placement opportunities for undergraduates (UG) students on the new BSc Business programme at the Penryn Campus. The work placement element has been a critical factor in the success of the Business Schools first programme in Cornwall, and improves on UGs employability prospects.

Each of the students spends on average 80 hours in each year of study on a work placement. Currently Sam has mentored, coached and nurtured 87 Year One and 33 Year Two undergraduate students from 27 different countries on the BSc Business course and has helped them to secure 120 work placements with around 80 businesses. Some of these businesses are international, many are UK but the majority are Cornish.

All first year placements are within the third sector, second year placements are in various sectors. Cornish companies include Cornwall Council, Eden Project, Cornwall Wildlife Trust, Community Energy Plus, Chicks, Falmouth Harbour Commissioners, Ultramed and CarrickMind to name but a few. As a result of Sam’s leadership, encouragement and motivation the collective impact of the work placement programme to date has exceeded 9000 hours (375 full days).

“It is absolutely lovely that my work has been acknowledged in this way. I love what I do and it’s fantastic others realise it is making a difference to business,” Sam said.

“I’ve worked hard to create good relationships with local employers and consequently students have been able to complete projects with them which have benefited everyone involved. I’m really passionate about showing young people the fantastic and diverse range of opportunities available to them, particularly in Cornwall where I live and have grown up.”

If your organisation has a short-term projects that needs kick starting a business student could be exactly what you need as well as giving that student valuable experience to boost their employability. These placements can be paid or unpaid.

To find out more about working with students on the BSc Business programme please email Sam on: bspcareers@exeter.ac.uk.