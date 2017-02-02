Inside the February issue

The February issue of Business Cornwall magazine features a whole new look for 2017.

We’ve invested significantly in making the magazine bigger and brighter and more relevant and informative than ever before.

Inside the new issue, we proudly present the inaugural Cornwall’s 30 under 30 – showcasing some of Cornwall’s brightest young entrepreneurial talent. Judges were truly blown away by the standard of entries. As long as they don’t all defect across the Tamar, the future for the Duchy looks bright!

While Britain is bound for Brexit, the European Growth Programme in Cornwall continues and will continue through to 2020. In the latest issue of Business Cornwall magazine, we focus on the various projects that have been contracted to date and take a close look at the impact it is having on the local economy.

And staying on the theme of finance and funding, we examine local finances and take a look at the wider funding opportunities open to Cornwall’s businesses.

We also have a number of new regular features in the magazine, including a new venue guide, which kicks off with a focus on Cornwall’s three innovation centres.

All this plus the usual roundup of business news, events and opinion.

