At Truro & Penwith College, we passionately believe that by building fruitful, long-term relationships with local companies, we can help to create growth and opportunity in Cornwall.

Through activities such as staff training programmes, apprenticeship programmes and our business consultancy services, we work with employers to support their business goals.

Our staff training programmes are available in a vast range of areas, and cover core business functions such as ILM Leadership & Management, Human Resources & Personnel, Marketing, Accounting and IT & Digital, as well as sector specific training programmes. In addition to this we also offer a suite of industry recognised regulatory training courses, including a complete range of health and safety training from CIEH to ensure your business is covered in 2017.

Our team of business development advisors are experienced industry professionals who work with local employers to identify training needs within their business. Advisors recommend one-off courses, or bespoke training programmes, designed in partnership

with employers to offer the perfect blend of industry recognised qualifications and coaching, all with a view to ensuring you and your teams have the tools to deliver results. Funding is available to help with the cost of training with us (subject to eligibility), and our advisors will help you to access relevant support.

Our staff who deliver training are industry leaders, with a broad range of experience and

expertise working for local and international businesses, as well as designing and delivering training for business of all sizes.

The quality of our apprenticeship provision was again recognised at the 2016 Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards, with eight apprentice of the year winners coming from Truro and Penwith College.

Our apprenticeship recruitment team supports employers throughout the entire recruitment process, creating a great opportunity to grow your own talent.

Apprenticeships are not only a recruitment solution, but also a fantastic way to train or upskill current employees; programmes are available in a wide range of sectors and can be tailored to the employer’s needs. Our team works closely with the National Apprenticeship Service, and offers advice on the Apprenticeship Levy coming into effect in 2017.

If that’s not enough, Haven House Conference and Training Centre in Truro city centre is available for private hire and offers the perfect mix of meeting rooms, conference facilities and IT suites for your event or meeting.

Contact our customer service team for more information, and to find out more about how we can support continued success for your business in 2017.

T: 01872 242711

E: business@truro-penwith.ac.uk

www.truro-penwith.ac.uk/employers