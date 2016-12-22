Tip 1: Plan in advance – enquire as early as possible as you’ll have the best pick of venues, dates and times. Bedruthan events spaces are often fully booked up to a year in advance, especially for weddings. It’s always worth making the enquiry though as cancellations can happen and timing can be good at short notice.

Tip 2: Know the reason and audience for your event – have an idea of your numbers, date and timings if possible, it will be much easier to find the right venue if you are sure about what you want.

Tip 3: Be clear about your food preferences – if you are organising a big or bespoke event, ask the venue if a taster session can be arranged. Most venues will more than happy to do this for you.

Tip 4: Know your venue – if it’s not a familiar destination, visit your venue so you can visualise your event layout and ensure it meets your expectations. Don’t forget to check parking and travel accessibility.

Tip 5: Do you need a bed for the night? Consider set-up time and pack-up time and whether you will need to stay. Bedruthan offers corporate rates for guests staying on business as well as a 24 hour delegate rate so costs don’t need to inflate hugely if bedrooms are required.

Tip 6: Control the purse strings – have a budget and make this clear when requesting quotes. At Bedruthan we have a choice of delegate packages that can work within most budgets.

Tip 7: Double check the cancellation policy as numbers often change in the lead up to an event – good venues will have clear terms and conditions.

Tip 8: Keep up the comms – regular communication with the venue and events team is essential to successful delivery. To de-stress, at Bedruthan, we have a fully trained team of people who work on your enquiry through to delivery so you can have complete peace of mind.

Tip 9: Decide if any AV equipment will be required. Ensure they are available to the correct specification and if there is an extra cost attached. Standard equipment is included in the Bedruthan delegate rates.

Tip 10: Don’t forget to share! Ask your guests or delegates for feedback. There’s always room for improvements with the content or the venue.

This article first appeared in the Dec/Jan issue of Business Cornwall magazine. To subscribe, click here.