Business Development Manager Morveth Ward has been spoilt with recent hospitality from Dartmoor National Park based Bovey Castle whilst finding out more about the Hotel facilities and its corporate offering

Bovey Castle is part of the award winning Eden Hotel Collection and is set in what is one of the most stunning situations with equally impressive grounds, groomed to perfection along with panormaic views of the surrounding countryside, beautiful from every angle.

A long sweeping drive leads through the grounds and to the imposing Hotel, where you are met by valets who will park your car for you if required and as part of the standard service. I expected the Hotel to have a grand, country estate feel to it, but not quite to this extent – it is totally country-fide, with an abundance of tweed, upturned collars, and wellies.

The level of service is just right – you’re given enough attention to make you feel well looked after yet you’re not pestered as the staff read situations brilliantly and are super-professional.

Originally built by the WH Smith family as a luxury country retreat and later purchased by Great Western Railway, the Manor house became Bovey Castle in 2003 and was awarded 5 stars by the AA earlier this year. As a result the interior is lavish and traditional (in a good way) with huge exposed fireplaces, oak everywhere and extra high ceilings, together with elaborate decoration and furnishings. The bedrooms are well-proportioned and far bigger than you’d typically expect at a hotel and equally luxury, to the same style as the rest of the hotel – you really do feel like Lord and Lady here. There are two main restaurants; the very posh, Great Western, where you can dress up for some fine dining, or, Smith’s Brasserie, which is more casual and modern. Bovey is also well-know for its afternoon tea, particularly pertinent in the summer whilst sat out on the terrace.

Bovey Castle is far more than an elegant and relaxing place to rest your head and offers a fine and broad array of activities; from its 18 hole championship golf course and well-equipped spa to falconry and off-road driving experiences.

The corporate offering is flexible and diverse too and if you come here you’re bound to impress clients and focus your team. Some of the smaller meeting rooms reflect the Hotel itself with a grandeur feel yet the main conference facility combines this with a much more contemporary feel, all the equipment you’d need and a capacity fit for up to 120 delegates.

In fact in February 2017 Business Cornwall is partnering with Bovey Castle and The Samphire Club to hold an event that aims to bring people in the Devon and Cornwall business community together, providing the opportunity for establishing new connections and encouraging cross-county business pollination, with insight from a range of businesses across different sectors – we will be keeping it lively with debates, workshops and various activities available, including golf and off-roading. The full details of the event will be released in due course but if you’d like to express your interest please contact either; John Harvey, The Samphire Club, or, Jo Butler, Bovey Castle, Business Development Manager.

Contact – 01647 445000

http://www.boveycastle.com/business/