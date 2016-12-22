Some years seem to just drift past without much notice, 2016 has not been one of those. Many prominent events on a local, nation and international level that will, and already have, dictated palpable change.

For Business Cornwall, 2016 has actually been one of the best yet – we reached a landmark 100th issue in May and celebrated this at Rick Stein’s Cookery School in the company of many of the business people who we work alongside. This was a time to reflect on the role we play in the business community and acknowledge what a supportive and driven fraternity we have in Cornwall.

We migrated over to a new, more interactive website early on in the year which has helped to see our website numbers increase to an average of around 13,000 unique visitors per month, peaking in June with 24,000. For that matter, all of our online channels have seen the number of users grow.

A particular highlight includes the Business Cornwall LIVE! environmental event, Going Green, held at Pool Innovation Centre (PIC), where there was networking and presentations from a range of businesses working in this sector. We were also able to have a good look around a range (excuse the pun) of hybrid and EVs brought to PIC by dealerships from across Cornwall.

Another highlight has been the 2017 Business Toolkit feature which is the biggest feature of any kind to date – if you’ve read it you will hopefully you will have benefit from the thought provoking content. We will be leading on from this on January 26 at PIC with our first 2017 Business Cornwall LIVE! event where we will see presentations from some of the feature contributors, as well as ample opportunity for networking. Contact morveth@businesscornwall.co.uk for more information.

The team grew with the addition of account manager, Caroline Hill, who brings a heap of experience and has settled in seamlessly, already making an impact and bringing an unwavering enthusiasm. I’m sure many of you will bump into Caroline at business events in 2017, if you haven’t already. Say hello to Caroline: caroline@businesscornwall.co.uk

Business Cornwall is looking forward to an ambitious 2017 where we will be kicking off the year with a redesigned magazine, the first of which will out be February, as well as going up around 25% in pages, providing more opportunities than ever before. New additions will include a venue guide, more company profiles and more features – We can’t wait to unveil more in the New Year!

In the meantime, have a wonderful Christmas and see you in the New Year.