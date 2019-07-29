With 13 weeks to go until the advent of the inaugural Cornwall Festival of Business, Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is urging the business community to get involved.

Set to be the business event of the autumn, this will be a week of mini events and workshops across the Duchy.

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce opens the week with mimosas and a light breakfast at its launch event held at Trevince; holds two marketing workshops in the Chamber offices; celebrates everything Cornwall business at the tenth Cornwall Business Fair and is organising a grand finale for the Friday, held at St Austell Brewery. The events calendar is booking up with other one-day-festivals, workshops, open days and masterclasses everywhere from St Agnes to Falmouth and from sole traders to large employers. A calendar of confirmed events can be found on the Cornwall Festival of Business website.

Businesses interested in the festival can find out more at https://cornwallfestivalofbusiness.co.uk/ and see full event listings at https://cornwallfestivalofbusiness.co.uk/events/