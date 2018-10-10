Specialists in e-commerce websites, St Agnes-based LinedUp is to host Cornwall’s first Shopify Meetup.

LinedUp was recognised as an accredited ‘Shopify Expert’ in 2017, whereupon it was approached by the team at Shopify HQ to put on Cornwall’s first Shopify Meetup.

LinedUp director Jonathan Davies commented: “The purpose of these meet ups is to get together a diverse group of web agencies, designers, developers and most importantly merchants, or anyone looking to easily sell online, in an informal gathering where knowledge and ideas can be shared and explored around the Shopify e-commerce platform.

“We hope to build momentum from this event and host them every couple of months.”

The free to attend event will take place at Wheal Kitty Workshops, St Agnes, on November 1st.

https://ti.to/shopify-meetups/cornwall-shopify-meetup-nov-2018/en

email studio@linedup.co.uk

call 01872 555 885