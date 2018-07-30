Event: GrowthFest

Get your tickets for GrowthFest and join the celebration of business success

Local businesses are gearing up to take the spotlight in GrowthFest, a showcase of success, growth and outstanding talent.

Taking place on 20th September at the Royal Cornwall Showground, the celebratory event will bring together the movers and shakers of Cornwall business community and celebrate the success of the Growth Hub project which, since May 2016, has supported over 1,800 businesses in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

As well as interactive exhibits, lightening talks and workshops from businesses that have tapped into the support offered by the EU project, there will be a celebratory lunch and a yet-to-be-revealed keynote speaker.

“The Growth Hub has been a trail blazing project,” comments Stu Anderson, Growth Hub Operations Director. “This event will showcase some of the fantastic businesses that we have worked with, many of whom are the hidden gems within our communities. We will also share some of the insights that we have learnt from working with businesses across all sizes and sectors throughout Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. It promises to be a fantastic event!”

The event will be delivered in partnership with the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership, who will showcase some of the successes in what has been an incredibly busy and eventful 12 months.

The LEP will also launch the exciting Cornwall Work and Health Beacon Project, the first of its kind in the UK. This is championed by Sarah Newton, Minister for Work Health and Disability, and aims to widen the pool of talent and experience available to employers, creating opportunities for local people and helping to tackle skills shortages.

GrowthFest will kick off with at 1pm with a lunch, followed by a series of presentations and activities. At 5pm the event moves on to a drinks reception and a soon to be announced keynote speaker, so those who are unable to step away during office hours can join the celebration and gain insight from a prominent business speaker.