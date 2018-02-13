If you have an interest in Cornwall’s vibrant hospitality and catering industry then you cannot afford to miss Expowest Cornwall, the sector’s foremost regional trade show. Taking place in Wadebridge from Tuesday 6 – Thursday 8 March it will showcase a greater range of local, national and international drinks exhibitors than ever before.

Established over 30 years ago Expowest Cornwall, taking place just before the summer season kicks off, is one of the most important dates on the Cornish business calendar. It enables Cornwall’s busy trade buyers to see, touch and taste the latest products, keep up with the latest trends and innovations, and weigh up a wide variety of competing offerings, all under one roof. With well over 150 exhibitors, it provides a unique opportunity to connect with a huge range of different companies showcasing everything from foodservice to fresh produce, bakery to business services, drinks to catering equipment, and speciality foods to sundry supplies, plus much more besides.

In 2018 there will be more drinks exhibitors at the show than ever before, showing the latest in hot, cold, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well all the ancillary equipment and services. You’ll find them throughout the show, and also clustered in Liquid, the show’s dedicated drinks experience centre. This area provides the on-trade and off-trade with great opportunities for discovering new and exciting products, techniques, and services, as well the chance to network with smart innovators, artisan producers and trade experts. Alongside regular well-known exhibitors such as Voyager Coffee, Camel Valley Wine, Keltek Brewery, Cornish Tea, Salcombe Distilling Co. and Skinner’s Brewing Company, you’ll meet many first timers like Thatchers Cider, Dynamite Valley Brewing Co, Sweet Potato Spirit Co, Heineken & North Coast Wine Company. In addition to drinks producers you’ll also find all the equipment and services that you need from exhibitors such as Westcountry Drinks, Clearbrew, Abbotts (S.W.), Cornwall Training, Old Mill and Payroll South West. The LWC Bar & Experience area will be hosting a programme of events for you to enjoy, including beer and food matching sessions, and spirit masterclasses.

If you’re looking for well-informed business advice and specialist expertise, the show’s “Knowledge Hub” offers both. Staffed by the “Executive Members” of the Cornwall Business Forum it provides invaluable help on everything from marketing to cyber security and website design to sales training. The Hub will be holding seminar sessions on topical issues during the show, including GDPR and marketing “Brand Cornwall”.

Expowest Cornwall is vibrant, inspiring, fun and social – and the place where business gets done. Hospitality and catering are the main drivers of the Cornish economy – and if you want to tap into the very heart of these industries this show is an absolute must.