Later this week (Thursday 25) delegates at Business Cornwall LIVE!, which takes place at Pool Innovation Centre, will hear from five different speakers all sharing very different ways in which your business may be able to get ahead in 2018.

Here is the list of speakers and what they will be covering:

Skills Hub – Josh Hoole

Skills: How to upskill or expand your team, to fuel productivity and help your business grow.

Gill Pipkin Consulting – Gill Pipkin

CSR: Why sustainability is essential for businesses to remain resilient and competitive.

Imprimus –John Chapple and Tony Plummer

Reducing your print and postage costs through hybrid mail

ISight Cornwall – Terri Rosnau-Ward

You could be missing out on a pool of talent if you haven’t considered employing people with a disability.

As One Talks – Alex Light

The power of networking, building relationships and collaboration

