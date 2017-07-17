Pit your wits against our dastardly general knowledge ‘experts’. Entry includes a pasty and a pint not to mention some of the finest entertainment imaginable.

£20 entry for a team of up to four. Please let us know if you would like to come so we know to expect you. We can help you to form a team if you are short. Entry fees can be paid on the night or via our JustGiving page.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jamiesmithcornwall. In the JustGiving notes, please write “quiz” and leave your team name. See you on the night!

Wednesday, July 19

At the Penhaligon Conference Room (P403),

Cornwall College, Camborne Campus.

Doors open 5.30pm

Quiz starts 6pm

Close 8.30pm

Organised in support of a 200 mile bike ride committed to by Jonathan Trethowan, TRAC Services Ltd, and Jamie Smith, Unlocking Potential, which, in turn, is in support of Cornwall Air Ambulance which, in turn, saves people’s lives. All funds from the night will go to the charity.