Event: Notes for the Entrepreneur

Notes for the Entrepreneur is a pop-up event with a spin on traditional networking, as it welcomes three experts tackling hot topics that small businesses face today. We therefore invite small business owners as well as aspiring entrepreneurs to come and meet some people and learn some helpful tips whilst having some fun!

Be Inspired by Conversation.

Speakers include:

CS Michele Ferron from Ripe Banana Productions, who will be giving a talk on Instagram and how best to use it to your advantage.

CEO Saira O’Dwyer from Philosophi, who will be giving some insight in business practice and how to get through the tough times.

CEO Sandra Rothwell from Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (CIOS LEP), who will be talking about what Brexit might look like for small businesses.

Tickets available on www.eventbrite.co.uk.